Pitt Practice report: August 11

- Pitt returned to the practice field on Thursday for a full pads practice in the Southside. I think when the team is in full pads, you generally think it's going to be a high-intensity day with a lot of hitting. While Pat Narduzzi said there would be some 'live' periods on Thursday, I also got the sense that this was going to be a mildly tame practice. I think a few key players were limited on purpose...

- Why would a full pads practice be tame and some key guys be taking it easy? Because the first scrimmage of fall camp is Saturday. Narduzzi called it the most important one of camp, I'm not entirely sure why that is other than it being the first one, and also the next one on the schedule. Perhaps some general coachspeak to a degree, or there will actually be some real moving and shaking on the depth chart?

- Like all of us, Narduzzi talked about the scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium, but naturally called it Heinz Field at first, because that's going to be a bad habit to break for everyone...I’m not sure why though, since the scrimmage is at the facility this weekend. I’m sure the next one will be at Acrisure.

- Player favorite, and newly retired Coach Bob Junko was at practice again. The guy can't stay away. I noticed an NFL scout from the Washington Commanders surveying the field as well.

- I asked Pat Narduzzi about Konata Mumpfield, because the Pitt Football social media team has put out a few teasers videos during camp of Mumpfield making spectacular diving catches. Those are very impressive plays, but those type of plays would likely worry a head coach...

"You've seen him dive and you say, 'OK he can make those contested coaches, now slow down.'You've made the point, let's get to Saturday," the Pitt head coach said of Mumpfield making those catches.

I get the sentiment from Narduzzi, but it's hard to deny Mumpfield looks like a real playmaker, just from those small snippets and seeing him run around at practice.