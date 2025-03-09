Pitt Position Battle: Safety
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Pitt guard Jaland Lowe and forward Zack Austin earned All-ACC honors for their play on the court this season.
Former Pitt star Kenny Pickett has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Former Pitt All-American Patrick Jones II reportedly agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Welcome to the new rendition of the Pitt Rivals site
Pitt wrestling secured a handful of ACC championships Sunday afternoon.
Pitt guard Jaland Lowe and forward Zack Austin earned All-ACC honors for their play on the court this season.
Former Pitt star Kenny Pickett has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Former Pitt All-American Patrick Jones II reportedly agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.