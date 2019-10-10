College football fans from across the country will be tuning into ESPN tonight to watch an ACC showdown featuring Syracuse and North Carolina State. If you check the overnight ratings tomorrow, the Pittsburgh market may have a few extra television sets glued to that game.

The Pitt football team is in the midst of a bye week, and has extra time to prepare for its next opponent: Syracuse. Pitt will travel to the Carrier Dome next week for a Friday night kickoff, but before then the Panthers can spend more time preparing for the Orange and part of that is tuning into the game tonight to see what they can learn.

“Oh yea, of course,” Pitt senior linebacker Kylan Johnson responded when asked if he will be watching tonight’s game. “Yep I’m tuning in. As a matter of fact I’ve got class tonight but as soon as I get out of class, I’m going right to the game.”

He is not alone in planning his night around the game. As you would expect, almost the entire team and coaching staff will be watching tonight.

“All of it,” Twyman responded for his plans to watch the game. "All of it, and that’s an understatement saying I’m not going to watch it. I’m definitely going to watch it and see what they’re doing and stuff like that.”

It’s not just because he will scouting his next opponent either, Twyman has other reasons to tune into the game.

“I got a couple of buddies on Syracuse that I went to high school with, so it’s going to fun to cheer them on and watch them at the same time,” Twyman said.

So what do football players do during a bye week? Do they get together and watch the games or do they sit at home? Some guys have different plans.

“We talked about maybe going to Jimmy’s (Morrissey) tonight and watching it,” freshman guard Jake Kradel said. “I’m not sure, but if not I’ll just stay at my apartment with Nick Patti and John Vardzel and just watch it and just see what they’re defense is doing and try to pick up little things so when I come in here and watch film tomorrow, we know what to expect.”

Twyman on the other hand, well he might be watching it alone. “I’m more of a solo type of dude when I watch film, because I watch film for so long and I’m paying attention to one thing and he might be looking at something else, so I like to watch film by myself then I’ll get with the group and bring them my thoughts and then we’ll watch it together,” he said.

So watching film and just watching the game on TV are two different things. So don’t expect a ton of note taking tonight.



"I don’t know if I’ll take notes,” Kradel laughed. “I’ll probably just kind of observe it, but when I come in here I’ll have my notepad ready.”

The coaches, though, might have a notepad out. The staff has been focusing in on the Orange since Sunday and have already been looking for tendencies from the Orange and maybe watch how N.C. State attacks them.

“NC State with what they do transfers a little bit into tape,” Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty said. “I know they got some guys that are banged up, so it’ll be interesting to see how they play and I’ll definitely be watching.”



The players also will be looking into any type of tips or tells they can pick up from Syracuse.



“I just try to look at little tips, try to catch on some of the things that they do like the tackles and how the running back line up, the quarterback cadence, just try to take out things like that will probably help me next Friday,” Johnson explained.

Added Kradel, “We’ve been studying them for the past two days, so we kind of have a good grasp on what they’re going to do. We just got to find some tips and hints to see if we can see it coming before it comes, so I don’t think he’ll quiz us on it. We all have a good handle on what to expect.”

After practice tomorrow, however, the team will get a little bit of a break. Some guys will likely rest their bodies, and others have some other games they might be interested in watching. Johnson is a graduate transfer from Florida and will be watching some of his old teammates in a big primetime game with LSU on Saturday.

“I’m definitely going to be tuned into that game,” the former Gator said.

So the bye week brings out a different experience for a football team. Some guys are ready to get a little break before the second half of the season.”

“I’ve actually been waiting for this week to come,” Johnson said.