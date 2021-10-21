Pitt players, coaches know Clemson is still Clemson

Clemson enters Saturday’s matchup with Pitt as the lowest scoring offense in the ACC. The Tigers have mustered just 15 offensive touchdowns in six games, and are averaging 20.5 points per game overall.

Dabo Swinney has guided his program to six straight ACC titles prior to this season and a pair of national championships during that stretch. Clemson enters this game with a 4-2 record and is coming off of a narrow 17-14 win over Syracuse last week.

The Tigers just don't exactly resemble the team that has been one of the very best in college football over the last decade. Given that the program has brought in a top ten recruiting class four straight years, the light could seemingly click at any moment and the Pitt side is wary of that.

“Clemson is still Clemson,” Pitt senior linebacker Johnny Petrishen told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “They have a ton of talent at every position…Every guy is quality, really good players and we know to respect them.”

The Tigers offense is guided by DJ Uiagalelei the former No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2020 according to Rivals.com. He of course was tasked with replacing Trevor Lawrence for this season, one of the best college quarterbacks in recent memory.

In his first year as a starter, he has struggled completing just 55.7% of his passes and has thrown four touchdown to three interceptions on the year. Uiagalelei showed promise as a true freshman last year, and still has that five-star pedigree. At 6’4” and 250-pounds with some mobility, he still presents some challenges for opposing defenses.

"He's got a strong arm," Pitt assistant head coach Charlie Partridge said of the Clemson quarterback. "Obviously, we all see how big he is. He is capable of running and they have some quarterback designed runs that are challenging to defend.”

The Clemson rushing attack has also taken a hit after losing Travis Etienne to the NFL. There is talk that true freshman Will Shipley could return to action this week after missing some time with an injury, and he could provide a real boost to the offense.

“They have incredible talent all over the field,” Partridge said of Saturday’s opponent. “Their receivers out there are 6’3’. I mean, we hear (Will) Shipley may be back and their stable of running backs is as good as it gets. So there's no question. We respect everything and they’re still the bar, Clemson’s the bar.”

The Tigers boast a talented No. 1 wide receiver in Justyn Ross, another former five-star that has a team-high 28 catches on the season. In all, the Tigers still have a bevy of weapons at the disposal of Uiagalelei.

There is respect for what Clemson can be on Saturday by the Pitt defense, but also for what they have been through the years. There is no denying that this is a big opportunity for a Pitt team that is 5-1 and cracked the top 25 this week. While Clemson looks vulnerable, they still are the top program in the ACC and the Tigers coming to Heinz Field creates more hype than an ordinary conference game.

“We know there’s a lot on the line this game as far as conference play and a lot for this program,” Petrishen said of Saturday’s game. “We can’t deny it; this is a huge game for Pitt football. I’m so excited for this opportunity.”

Partridge and the other Pitt coaches want their players to prepare for Clemson, while not looking back or forward to other games. The hope is that the focus is on the task at hand on Saturday.

“We have a schedule in there and we have everything blocked out except Clemson,” Partridge explained about this week’s focus. “We've been doing that all year, and we don’t want to think about what was before. We look back when we need to learn something and beyond that, this is Clemson week. We're playing Clemson. All the other stuff has no effect as best as we can make it that way.”

For Petrishen’s part, it is a little different. He grew up in Pittsburgh and has followed Pitt football since he was young. The linebacker was asked to reminisce about other big games at Heinz Field and where Saturday stacks up with those in his memory.

“I remember I came to a few Pitt/Notre Dame games growing up when Jimmy Clausen was playing,” Petrishen recalled of the 2009 Pitt win over the Irish. “I remember having my heart broken when they lost to Cincinnati with Mardy Gilyard and Tony Pike. So I can think of a few, but it’s still pretty early in the season. With a big name like Clemson, being an ESPN game, we’re really excited and it’s a great opportunity.”