The Pitt basketball program has added am important piece out of the transfer portal for the second straight day. Damian Dunn, a 6-foot-5 guard, announced his commitment to Pitt on Tuesday, trailing an official visit he took to Pittsburgh over the weekend. Dunn comes to Pitt with one year of eligibility remaining.

The newest Panthers figures to come in and immediately become a key part of the 2024-25 roster for Jeff Capel’s team and will add an experience factor. Dunn has played in over 100 career games and will be entering his sixth year of college. He has also scored over 1,200 points in his career.

Dunn spent his first four years at Temple, before transferring to Houston this past season. He helped Houston achieve 32-5 record this season and posted 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while playing for a top 5 team all year. Dunn appeared in all 37 games for the Cougars this season, but only made four starts, and is likely looking for a bigger role at Pitt, and also a revival in his career.

Prior to his time in Houston, Dunn showed that he can be a high-level scoring threat. He averaged 13.5 points in 2021, 14.9 in 2022, and 15.3 in 2023 at Temple. Dunn was named to the all AAC second team in 2022 and the third team in 2023.

The newest addition to the Pitt roster has shown he can known down 3-point shots, but is not known as an outside specialist. He has 110 career makes and shoots them at a 31.3% clip.

Dunn will join a backcourt that already features returnees Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe. He is now the second commitment for Pitt in the transfer portal in as many days, joining Cam Corhen, who announced his commitment to Pitt on Monday.

Following the decision of Dunn, Pitt is up to 11 players for the 2024-25 season, assuming there are no additional exits from the current roster. That means Capel still has two more roster spaces to fill prior to the start of next season.