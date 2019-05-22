Pitt landed a commitment from Kylan Johnson this afternoon. This follows speculation that has lasted a few weeks dating back to a tweet sent out by Pat Narduzzi back on May 3rd. The tweet was long speculated to be a commitment from Johnson, and today it has finally been confirmed by the school.

In a release, the Panthers head coach had this to say about Johnson. “Kylan is a really smart player with a great nose for the football,” Narduzzi said. “He can play either outside linebacker position and is a great fit for our scheme. Kylan’s experience and athleticism will be immediate assets for our linebacker group.”

Out of high school, Johnson was graded as a three-star recruit in the class of 2015. He is a native of Dallas and chose the Gators over additional offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, and UCLA among others.



After redshirting during his freshman season, Johnson found his way onto the field quite a bit in 2016. He appeared in all 13 games for Florida and helped lead the Gators to a 9-4 mark. He initially started as a special teams player but worked his way into the starting lineup for the team's final five games of the season. He finished the year with 33 tackles and 4.5 for loss.

After that promising redshirt freshman campaign, Johnson was limited to just seven games as a sophomore as he fought through injuries. He earned one start and finished with 17 tackles on the year. This past season he appeared in all 13 games and started two and posted 27 tackles for a Florida defense that ranked 28th in the country.

Johnson will enter a linebacker room that is looking to replace three starters. Quintin Wirginis, Seun Idowu, and Elijah Zeise all graduated off of last year's team. Despite the losses, Pitt is not without starting experience, however. Saleem Brightwell started 12 games in 2017, Elias Reynolds started seven games this past season filling in for the injured Wirginis. Guys like Phil Campbell, Chase Pine, and Cam Bright all have had significant game experience as well. Still, the Panthers' coaching staff must have liked what they saw in Johnson to bring him into the mix and it should make for a competitive fall camp.

The addition of Johnson may make for the staff to crunch some scholarship numbers, as the team already has the maximum 85 accounted for heading into the 2019 season, though there are some walk-ons that may come off scholarship to accommodate the new addition.