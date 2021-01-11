Panther-lair - Pitt picks up a commitment from 2022 DL Elijah Statham

Pitt picked up its second commitment of the class of 2022 as Delaware defensive lineman Elijah Statham pledged to the Panthers. Statham checks in at 6'2" and 275-pounds and he stars for Smyrna High School in Delaware after transferring from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances prior to the 2020 season.

Statham is plenty familiar with the Pitt football program. His older brother, Michael Statham, is a freshman offensive linemen with the program and was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. In addition to that, he's seen the campus before and participated in a team camp back in the summer of 2019.

In that camp, Statham dominated despite only coming off of his freshman year in high school. The Pitt coaches took notice of that performance and kept him on their radar. In addition to Pitt, he also held offers from Cincinnati and Akron.

Statham posted big numbers for Smyrna this season. He led his team to a 6-1 record in a season shortened by COVID-19. He posted a team-high 60 tackles along with 10 tackles for loss on the season.

The Delaware coaches association named Statham first-team all-state. He was also named the linemen of the year in the state.

Statham becomes the second commitment for Pitt in the class of 2022. He joins Ohio defensive back Aveon Grose, who committed to the program back in September.