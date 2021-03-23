Panther-lair - Pitt pauses spring football due to COVID-related protocols

The Pitt football program announced Tuesday morning that spring football will be put on pause due to COVID-related protocols. The team has made it through four of the scheduled 15 workouts. It won't be a total shutdown as the school announced the team will still meet virtually during the pause.

Pitt's weekly schedule typically includes Tuesday and Thursday practices sessions, with scrimmages being held on the weekends. Today's practice was called off in response to the COVID protocols.

This announcement comes one year following the complete shutdown across all collegiate athletics due to the global pandemic. In 2020, the Pitt football program made it through three spring practices before the shutdown.

This marks the second time in five months that the program has totally shut down due to COVID protocols. On November 12th, the team announced it would be forced to shut down just days ahead of its scheduled game with Georgia Tech. The game was subsequently moved to December as a make up date.

The football team dealt with COVID issues throughout the 2020 season. The season opener against Austin Peay saw seven players miss the game due to COVID protocols, followed by three in the ACC opener against Syracuse.

From there, Pitt played its next five games without any COVID related absences before having one in the Florida State game, then of course the Georgia Tech game got postponed. After Pitt returned to football activities, 16 players missed the Virginia Tech game, though the Panthers overcame those absences with a 47-14 victory over the Hokies that day.

It is unclear when Pitt will be able to return to spring practice. The spring game is set for Saturday April 17th at Heinz Field. It is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.