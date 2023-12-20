When Pitt and Purdue Fort Wayne got together on Wednesday night, there was bound to be fireworks.

After all, the Panthers and the Mastodons came into the game averaging a combined 20.4 three-point baskets per game, so surely the nets would be on fire from all the deep shots going down.

Instead, all barns with broad sides were safe, as neither team could hit much of anything from outside and Pitt’s non-conference finale came down to something much less explosive and much less exciting.

Most importantly, it came down to a win, as the Panthers closed out this portion of the schedule with a 62-48 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

From the start, neither team had much of a shooting touch. The Panthers and Mastodons combined to miss 20 three-point attempts before Purdue Fort Wayne forward Maximus Nelson finally hit one with 4:24 left in the half.

Pitt had a solution, though:

Work the ball inside and attack the basket.

Of Pitt’s 31 points in the first half, six came on free throws and one came on a three-pointer; the other 22 were all scored in the paint. In fact, the only points the Panthers gained from outside the paint or the free throw line before halftime came when Zack Austin drained a three with one minute left in the half.

That was Austin’s first three-pointer since Pitt’s loss to Missouri in late November. For the second game in a row, the High Point transfer worked off the bench, acting as a reserve with Will Jeffress taking his place in the starting lineup.

In his first game working off the bench, Austin scored 14 points, and he followed that with a 12-point performance against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Similarly, the Pitt coaches kept Guillermo Diaz Graham in the starting lineup. He got the nod and started in place of Federiko Federiko for Saturday’s win over South Carolina State; in that game, Diaz Graham scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds. On Wednesday night, he nearly eclipsed those numbers in the first half alone, scoring nine points and getting six rebounds before halftime and finishing with 13 points.

Diaz Graham was the game’s leading scorer, while Blake Hinson, who was held to five points - the first time he has scored in single digits this season and just the seventh time he has done it in a Pitt uniform - grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne did make a few more three-point shots in the second half, but the two teams combined to connect on just 7-of-46 from deep. Pitt only made one three in each half and finished 2-of-20, but the Panthers did shoot 18-of-46 from inside the arc.

Pitt also showed up defensively. Purdue Fort Wayne came into the night averaging 86.8 points per game, but the Panthers held the Mastodons to a season-low 48.

Pitt will enter full-time ACC play next Saturday at Syracuse with a 9-3 overall record. That game is scheduled for a noon tipoff and will be televised on The CW.