Panther-lair - Pitt outlasts Minnesota; advances to the Elite 8

The Pitt volleyball team continued its march through the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11) upset victory over No. 3 Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. The win propels Pitt to the 'Elite 8" for the first time in program history.

The Panthers have been one of the hottest teams in the country of late, as they are riding a current 15-game winning streak, but had to work for this victory over the Golden Gophers. After sweeping LIU and Utah in the first two rounds of the tournament, Pitt had to go all five sets for a hard-earned victory on Sunday.

Pitt fell behind 16-10 in the first set, but showed some poise to come back. The Panthers got to within 23-21, but the Gophers finished strong to take the set. In the second set, Pitt and Minnesota had a spirited back and forth affair, but the Panthers outlasted the Gophers to tie things at one.

Minnesota asserted control in the third set with a quick 5-0 lead, and while Pitt threatened the Gophers, they were able to maintain control for a 25-20 set victory. With their backs up against the wall, Pitt responded in big fashion in the fourth set. Pitt got out to leads of 14-10 and 21-16, before holding on for a 25-21 win to force a fifth and final set.

The Panthers surged ahead for an 11-7 lead in the fifth set, but Minnesota responded to get it down to 12-10. Pitt ultimately won 15-12 to advance the Regional Final for the first time in school history.

Senior Chinazza Ndee was outstanding in this one, as she led the Panthers with 19 kills. She now has 998 kills for her career, and will be looking to join teammate Kayla Lund in the 1,000-kill club later today. Lund had 17 kills herself, while Chiamaka Nwokolo added 13.

Pitt will be going for history this afternoon as it will be looking to advance to the Final 4 for the first time ever. Today's match against Washington is slated for a noon start and will be carried by ESPN2.