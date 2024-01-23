The Pitt Panthers had to leave it all on the floor Tuesday night, but it resulted in a gritty 72-64 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Pitt had trouble creating separation on the pesky Yellow Jackets throughout the night and needed to overcome a sluggish start in the second half, but avoided those two big obstacles and posted its second consecutive win tto improve to 12-7 on the year and 3-5 in the ACC.

The Panthers were led offensively by Bub Carrington. The freshman point guard finished with a game-high 19 points. Ishmael Leggett poured in 14, all after halftime, to aid in the victory. Blake Hinson, who was coming off an impressive 24-point showing in the team's win over Duke on Saturday, had a quiet night and finished with only nine points.

The Panthers started each half a little slow, but found some footing in the early stages of the first half. After starting 0-5 from the floor, Pitt got hot and managed to make it a 16-11 lead and held the advantage over the Yellow Jackets for the rest of the first half.

Georgia Tech managed to swing momentum, however.

Kyle Sturdivant hit a jumper in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 32-28, and then the Yellow Jackets opened opened the second half on a 9-2 spurt grab the lead and then also hold onto it until about the 12-minute mark, but that is when the Panthers started to turn it on. Pitt went on a 9-0 run fueled by a pair of three-pointers from Guillermo Diaz Graham, and a conventional three-point play from Jaland Lowe. While Pitt never trailed in the final 11 minutes, it was also never really ever able to put the game on ice.

Pitt led for over 27 minutes in this one, but never held a double-digit advantage.

Four quick points from Sturdivant, who finished with 14 points, got the advantage down to 59-54, but Carrington hit a shot, then Jaland Lowe and Leggett connected on consecutive triples to get some breathing room and Pitt outlasted further pushed to pick up the victory.

Georgia Tech was led by Baye Ndonga, as the big 6'9" freshman poured in 17 points and eight rebounds. Coming into this game, Miles Kelly was the team's leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, but Pitt held him scoreless in 17 minutes of action as he only attempted two shots.

The Yellow Jackets slipped to 9-10 on the year and have lost seven of their past eight games.

Diaz Graham has now come off the bench in the past two games in favor of Federiko Federiko, but was one of the driving forces in Pitt’s second half turnaround. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Lowe, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Week, scored 12 points himself as it marked the third-straight contest the freshman has reached double figures.

Pitt out-rebounded Georgia Tech 33-31, the second straight game it has rebounded the opposition. The Panthers also edged the Yellow Jackets in bench points (26-22),

Pitt improved to 4-1 on the season in road contests this year with the win and has now won four consecutive games against Georgia Tech. The Panthers have now won back-to-back games, and will remain on the road for their next one. Pitt travels to Miami for a Saturday showdown against the Hurricanes set for a 2:15 p.m. tip.