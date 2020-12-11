Panther-lair - Pitt opts out of the postseason

Pitt’s 2020 season is officially over, as Pat Narduzzi and Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced on Friday evening that the Panthers were declining to participate in the postseason.

A press release from the University Athletic Department said that the decision to opt out of any bowl game was “made by the team,” and both Lyke and Narduzzi voiced their support for the players.

“In my three decades as a coach, I’ve never been around a group of players who have faced greater challenges beyond the field than our team this year,” Narduzzi said. “And yet, from the time they arrived back on campus in early June, these young men never wavered - not in the face of rigorous health protocols, multiple rounds of COVID testing each week or while handling the mental and physical challenges of playing 11 games in a pandemic.

“I’ve always been proud to be Pitt’s head football coach. That pride was especially great in working with this 2020 team. They have my eternal gratitude and respect.”

Pitt is not the first ACC team to opt out of postseason participation; Boston College made a similar announcement earlier this week, and more teams are likely to follow.

The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on college football this season. From a delayed start and reconfigured schedules to weekly roster adjustments and postponed or cancelled games, the season has been chaotic, to say the least. Pitt navigated those tumultuous waters as well as any program; seven players were absent due to COVID protocols for the season opener against Austin Peay, three missed the next week’s game against Syracuse and one was absent for the third game against Louisville.

But after that, the Panthers went on a run, so to speak, with no players held out of the games against N.C. State, Boston College, Miami or Notre Dame due to COVID protocols, and only one player had to be absent for the trip to Florida State. The pandemic caught up with Pitt eventually, though, when the Nov. 14 game at Georgia Tech had to be postponed due to COVID issues with both teams.

A week later, though, the Panthers were able to field a roster again, but not a full roster, as 16 players were held out of the home game against Virginia Tech.

The situation improved for Pitt’s trip to Clemson with five players absent due to COVID protocols, and the Panthers finished the season on a high note: they didn’t have any players held out of Thursday night’s win over Georgia Tech.

That 34-20 victory improved Pitt’s record to 6-5, and that’s where it will stand for 2020.

“Our football student-athletes’ sacrifice and commitment have been extraordinary,” Lyke said in a press release. “This season has been an especially taxing experience, physically and mentally, on and off the field. Despite this unprecedented environment, our team finished strong concluding with last night’s win at Georgia Tech. We are thankful and proud of how they handled the past six months and want them to have a well-deserved restful holiday season with their families and loved ones.”