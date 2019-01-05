Jeff Capel has seemingly changed the culture around Pitt basketball from last season, but so far, the results in ACC play are a continuation after the Panthers lost to No. 15 North Carolina 85-60 in the conference opener on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

The loss showcased the issues that have plagued Pitt so far this season and will likely continue to hold the Panthers back as they dive into ACC play. Their turnovers (15) multiplied their assists (7) and nearly matched their made field goals (19). They were outrebounded 51-46. And they struggled from the floor, shooting 30.6% (19-of-62).

For about eight minutes at the start of the game, Pitt seemed like it could hang with the Tar Heels. The Panthers were down 15-14 when Au’Diese Toney tipped in a miss just under the 12-minute mark. After that, things got ugly. Pitt missed 11 consecutive shots - including five three-point attempts - and scored just three points over the next 10:26.

While Pitt spent a consecutive quarter of the game without making a field goal, UNC capitalized. By the time Trey McGowens drained Pitt’s first three at the 1:32 mark, the Tar Heels were ahead 41-17, having taken off on a 26-3 run that effectively put the game out of reach.

Three-point shots were especially challenging for Pitt, a team that has not been great from beyond the arc. In the first half, the Panthers hit 1-of-10 deep shots, and that didn’t get much better in the second half, when they connected on just one more long attempt.

Senior Jared Wilson-Frame, the team’s leader in three-point field goals made this season, was 0-of-5 in the first half and finished the game with five points on 2-of-10 shooting overall and 1-of-8 from three (he fouled out with less than 10 minutes left).

As has been the case in virtually every game this season, the freshmen provided Pitt’s highlights. McGowens was the Panthers’ leading scorer with 17 points on 3-of-7 shooting and 10-of-16 from the free throw line, while Xavier Johnson was right behind him with 14 for his 14th double-figure scoring effort in as many games this season.

This was the 10th consecutive game that McGowens or Johnson has led Pitt in scoring.

Junior Malik Ellison added 10 points - his first time in double figures since the win over Duquesne on Nov. 30.

For North Carolina, Former Pitt wing and Moon Township native Cameron Johnson made his return to the Petersen Events Center after transferring last year and scored 15 points. The Tar Heels were led by freshman point guard Coby White, who scored 22 points.

With the loss, Pitt falls to 10-4 on the season and opens ACC play 0-1. The Panthers have now lost 23 consecutive regular-season ACC games. They’ll be back on the court Wednesday night to host Louisville; the Cardinals are 9-4 and open their conference schedule on Sunday against Miami.