News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt one of two early offers for 2021 ATH

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Jared Brown is a 5’11” and 180-pound athlete in the class of 2021. He plays for Parkview High School in Lilburn (Ga), and helped his team to a 12-1 record as a sophomore and scored touchdowns in fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}