Pitt one of two early offers for 2021 ATH
Jared Brown is a 5’11” and 180-pound athlete in the class of 2021. He plays for Parkview High School in Lilburn (Ga), and helped his team to a 12-1 record as a sophomore and scored touchdowns in fo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news