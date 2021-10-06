Pitt offers Tubek for 2023
One of the newest offers to go out from the Pitt staff went to 2023 prospect David Tubek. Tubek is a 6’8" forward from Dream City Christian in Glendale (Az.) who recently reclassified to the 2023 c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news