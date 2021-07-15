Pitt offers top 150 forward
The July live period kicked off last weekend and one of the new prospects that the Pitt staff offered after evaluating at numerous tournaments this past weekend was 2022 Ven-Allen Lubin out of Orla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news