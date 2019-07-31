Pitt offers intriguing 2021 QB
Pitt found itself behind the process in recruiting a quarterback for the class of 2020. Mark Whipple was hired in January to be Pitt’s new offensive coordinator and he has proven to be noncommittal...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news