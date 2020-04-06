News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt offers big 2022 Ohio OL

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt had some luck in the 2020 recruiting class recruiting Eastern Ohio, as the Panthers netted commitments from Branson Taylor and Bangally Kamara. Last week the Pitt coaches reached out to an eme...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}