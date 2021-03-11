Pitt offers a top rising QB in Texas
Pitt’s newest quarterback offer in the 2022 recruiting class is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state of Texas.Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was born in San Diego and was a starter at Torrey ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news