Pitt has not had as much success on the recruiting trail in Ohio lately, but it appears defensive coordinator Randy Bates is trying to change that trend.

He was visiting many schools throughout the state over the last three weeks and stopped into Groveport Madison H.S. outside of Columbus to offer 2020 defensive tackle prospect Terah Edwards.



“Coach Bates actually texted my coach and told my coach to tell me to call him,” Edwards told Panther-Lair.com. “I ended up getting on the phone with him, he said how they liked me on both sides of the ball, but he thinks this offer is going to be for D-tackle and he told me to look up Aaron Donald, because he thinks I can be good on defense and he likes the way I play the game and they offered me. “

Edwards does not know much about Pitt besides Aaron Donald, but he liked that recruiting pitch from Bates.

“I want to get to know him better,” Edwards said of Bates. “I’m definitely going to get up to Pitt for a junior day or spring practice, but I definitely want to see what it’s like.”

January was a whirlwind for Edwards. He received eight offers throughout the month, and the attention he’s been receiving is somewhat unexpected for his part.

“It can be irritating at times, but I like it for the most part,” he said of the recruiting process.

In addition to Pitt, Iowa State, Purdue and, most recently, Michigan State are the other Power Five teams to give him an offer. He said he’s been hearing a lot from many of the traditional Big Ten powers like Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin and those offers could be on the way.

“I want to go somewhere where I can get my degree, play football, and be developed into a better person when I leave that college,” he said of what he is looking for in a school.

The added attention for Edwards is new, but it was not always a given for the 6’3” and 295-pound junior. He lost 60 pounds during his sophomore season when he tried wrestling for the first time and credits that for where he is now.

“I’m a hard-working player and I’ll do whatever it takes to be successful,” he explained. “I feel like if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today.”

As for now, Edwards is hearing from a lot of schools that have not offered. He wants to see which offers come in before he starts narrowing things down further.

“I’m definitely not in a rush to commit, because I want to make sure I take the time to pick the right program and school that fits me,” said Edwards.