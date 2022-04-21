Pitt offers 2023 RB Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson is a 6’0” and 180-pound running back in the class of 2023 out of Davenport (Fla). Jackson holds 14 scholarship offers, and recently added one from Pitt to that list. “Coach (Cory) Sande...
