Pitt offers 2022 Cass Tech lineman
The Pitt football program has found some success in recruiting the state of Michigan. The Panthers have two commitments in the current class of 2021. Recently cornerbacks coach Archie Collins offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news