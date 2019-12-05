News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 06:03:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt offers 2021 Philadelphia DL

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Imhotep Charter is one of the powerhouse high school football programs in the state of Pennsylvania. Imhotep regularly churns out Division-1 prospects year after year and the class of 2021 is shapi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}