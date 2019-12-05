Pitt offers 2021 Philadelphia DL
Imhotep Charter is one of the powerhouse high school football programs in the state of Pennsylvania. Imhotep regularly churns out Division-1 prospects year after year and the class of 2021 is shapi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news