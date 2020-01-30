News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 06:06:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt offers 2021 Georgia safety

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The state of Georgia had never been a regular recruiting area for Pitt football. The Pitt coaches tried to change that last year by hitting The Peach State hard led by an effort from cornerbacks co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}