Pitt offer was ‘definitely surprising’ for Miami LB
Miami Northwestern is one of the top high school football programs in the state of Florida. Pitt had some success there in the class of 2019 by netting commitments from Leslie Smith and Calijah Kan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news