News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-27 06:25:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting rundown: Offers from the last week

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

The Pitt coaching staff was busy this week. They hosted a number of unofficial visits on campus, but away from Pittsburgh some coaches handed out some offers all across the country. Here is a bette...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}