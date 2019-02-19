Pitt offer is 'a dream come true'
The Pitt coaching staff has offered more than 200 recruits in the class of 2020 already, but not many of those players are from Pittsburgh.On Monday night, the coaches added one more to the local t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news