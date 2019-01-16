Pitt offer 'felt amazing' for 2020 athlete
Last week Pitt extended an offer to Charles Bell VI, and the 6’0” 195-pound athlete from Quince Orchard H.S. in Gaithersburg (MD) in the class of 2020 was pretty excited to hear about his first off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news