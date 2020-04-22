Pitt offer comes as surprise for 2022 CB
Aveon Grose is a 6'0" and 170-pound cornerback out of Mansfield (OH). As a sophomore this past season, Grove recorded five interceptions and helped lead Mansfield to the Ohio Division III state cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news