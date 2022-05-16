Pitt offer catches 2024 WR Honorat's attention
John Honorat is a speedy playmaker from the state of Florida in the class of 2024. Honorat already claims 8 offers, and one of his more recent ones came from Pitt. Pitt assistant head coach Charlie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news