Pitt offensive lineman Adham Abouraya entering transfer portal

Pitt legend Aaron Donald has received a restraining order against an alleged stalker, per TMZ.
Pitt extended an offer Wednesday to Pittsburgh native, Ohio transfer defensive tackle Bralen Henderson.
Pitt is set to receive an official visit from 2026 three-star safety Davis Kinney from June 12-14.
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington capped his standout rookie season with a game-winner against the Miami Heat.
Former Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has found a new home after three seasons with the Panthers.
