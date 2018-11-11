Pitt had a lot of momentum going in the first half against Virginia Tech. The Panthers were up 17-0 and they were driving yet again for another score. Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett took off and had a first down well in hand, but he may have gotten greedy and tried for a touchdown.

Instead, Pickett took a big hit and fumbled the ball into the end zone for a touchback.

The Hokies quickly went 80 yards in four plays, and all the sudden the score was 17-7, somewhat quieting the Heinz Field crowd. Earlier in the season, that type of momentum swing could have been a disaster for this team. But on Saturday, it was hardly a blip on the radar for the red-hot Panthers.

“I was on the phone with Coach (Shawn) Watson after something would happen like, 'Hey, we gotta answer,' and sure enough, we did,” said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi following a 52-22 win over Virginia Tech.

Pitt answered that initial Virginia Tech score with 14 unanswered points to close out the half, scoring on touchdown runs from Maurice Ffrench and George Aston.

The Hokies tried to gain some momentum early in the second half. Following a three-and-out by Pitt, Virginia Tech had a long, time-consuming drive that took 7:38 off the clock. The Hokies cut into Pitt’s lead at 31-15 with a Ryan Willis touchdown pass to Eric Kumah on the 17th play of the possession after the Hokies went 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions throughout the drive.

Once again, Pitt never wavered after the Hokies struck. Darrin Hall ripped off a 73-yard touchdown on the second play of Pitt’s next possession to extend the lead following the lengthy drive by the Hokies.

Pitt being able to answer to adversity on Saturday looks to be the difference from the team that started the year 2-3, and the one that has gone 4-1 since.

“From the beginning of the season we knew it was a long season,” junior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench said. “Anything could happen, so just stay positive and stay together as a team and just move forward.”

Added senior offensive lineman Connor Dintino, "We didn’t want to get too low with those losses, I mean they were some good teams but there’s no moral victories with how bad they were or close the games were with some of them,” he said.

“We knew we just had to go back to work and we had to just keep doing what we’re doing. Because we knew we were capable of doing this the whole year and I think we’re coming together at the right time.”

The Hokies started the fourth quarter with a touchdown to make it 38-22, but like the first two Virginia Tech scores, Pitt responded again. This time, Qadree Ollison put the Hokies away on touchdown runs of 31 and 97-yards.

“They're tough, they're resilient, and they're coachable, and our coaches have done a great job and we've done a great job of just keeping it together, and we talk all the time about playing together, and that's what togetherness and persistence will do for you,” Narduzzi said.

Pitt will take its team approach on the road next week for a game against Wake Forest with a chance to clinch the ACC Coastal division.

“Right now it’s just handle business,” Dintino said. “it’s a business trip down to Wake Forest.”