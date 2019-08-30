Pitt’s passing game in 2018 didn’t have much in the way of quality, and it wasn’t exactly overflowing in quantity either.

The Panthers’ attempted a grand total of 316 passes last season, a number that ranks ahead of just five other schools from Power Five conferences. But of those five, one was Georgia Tech, who ran Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense. And three of the remaining four schools, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Tennessee, had fewer total pass attempts but averaged more throws per game, since Pitt had the added bonus of playing a 14th game.

Only Maryland, with 241 pass attempts over 12 games - 20.1 per game - fell below Pitt’s mark of 22.6 passes per game.

Similarly, Maryland and Rutgers were the only Power Five teams (other than Georgia Tech) to average fewer passing yards per game than Pitt. The Panthers averaged just 141.8 yards per game through the air, and the lack of an effective passing attack has been rightfully portrayed as a main cause for the team’s 7-7 record.

“We don’t have to do it more, just better,” Pat Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference on Monday. And while an improvement in quality is important, the quantity end of the equation is essential, too, and even Narduzzi recognizes that.

“We're going to throw the ball better, too, throw it more often,” he said. “We're still going to be able to run the football. It starts there. Your passing game won't be worth a darn if you can't run the football. We don't want to be one-dimensional coming out of the game saying we ran the ball 80% of the time. I'd like to say it's 60/40 run. 50/50 would be nice. It's an opener. We have to be able to run the football.”

Surely, no one expected that Pitt’s emphasis on establishing the running game would still be a priority. But the emphasis on the pass has been clear this offseason. The Panthers came out of the 2018 regular season as the champions of the ACC Coastal Division, but they also went 7-7 and the passing game was a primary culprit. In the seven games Pitt lost last season, the team averaged exactly 99 passing yards per game.

The Panthers weren’t an “Air Raid” offense in the seven wins, but their average of 185 passing yards per game in the victories was ahead of the average in the losses by a significant amount.

The key step was the firing of Shawn Watson; that move made Narduzzi’s feelings on the passing game clear, as he replaced Watson with Mark Whipple, a veteran coach who brings a history of developing effective air attacks.

Chief among Whipple’s strengths is the ability to get the ball to his team’s playmakers. He showed that at UMass, where receiver Andy Isabella caught 102 passes in 2018 and 60+ in each of the previous two seasons.

For comparison, Pitt’s top three receivers last season combined to catch 97 passes. Rafael Araujo-Lopes was Pitt’s leader in receptions with 37, which was 10th in the ACC for a team’s leading receiver. And Maurice Ffrench led Pitt in targets with 60; the only team in the ACC with a lower total for its most targeted receiver was Georgia Tech.

The fact that the Yellow Jackets provide worthwhile context for stats on Pitt’s passing game in 2018 is telling, and while Narduzzi may not be looking to move Pitt into Syracuse territory, he certainly wants the Panthers to move at least a little closer than they have been.

“When we throw the ball, run a perfect route, put the ball where it's supposed to be, get it out of our hands on time. Those are the keys. It's not how many times or how fancy it looks. Let's just gain yards in the running game, pass game.”