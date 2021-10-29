Pitt may have to lean on depth at RB, WR on Saturday

Pitt finished last week 27-17 win over Clemson with its leading rusher and receiver on the bench. Both Israel Abanikanda and Jordan Addison left the game after sustaining some big hits and their status has been a bit unknown as Pitt prepares to take on Miami this Saturday at Heinz Field.

“It’s going to be a game-time decision,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters on Thursday. "I wish I could tell you more today, but we’ll just see. We still got 48 more hours, so that’s what we’re counting on. They’ve just got to feel good and we’ve got to get the clearing from the doctors.”

Addison has been the team’s top receiver since he stepped foot on campus last year. The sophomore has 39 catches for 670 yards, both team-highs this season. His 10 touchdown receptions ties him for the national lead in that department.

Narduzzi believes if he had to that Addison could come out and play on Saturday against the Hurricanes without a week of practice to prepare.

“He’s just really smart and knows all the spots,” he said of Addison. “I would say Jordan probably could (play).”

Jared Wayen (23 catches), Taysir Mack (22), and tight end Lucas Krull would likely be the next in line to receive more targets from quarterback Kenny Pickett if Addison is unable to play. Narduzzi was quick to praise sophomore Jaylon Barden as another player to watch this week. Barden has 8 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The Pitt head coach was not as sure that Abanikanda could play on Saturday without practicing during the week, though he understands that might not be a luxury they will have.

“We’ll just make game-time decisions and if we need Izzy we’ll just figure it out,” he said.

Abanikanda leads Pitt with 403 rushing yards, but the Panthers have other options if he is unable to play. Vincent Davis (263 yards, 3 touchdowns) and true freshman Rodney Hammond (251 yards, 3 scores) have taken a lot of snaps this season. Hammond is coming off of a 66-yard four quarter against Clemson last week.

The Pitt coaches value pass blocking out of their running backs given the importance of protecting Pickett this season. Younger players tend to struggle in that department, but Narduzzi trusts Hammond if he takes on a larger role this week.

“We do trust Rodney in protection,” he said of the freshman back. "He's done a nice job.”

Pitt lost senior AJ Davis to the transfer portal this week. He was the Panthers leading rusher in 2019, and was named a co-starter coming into this season, but an injury set him back, and the younger players passed him up for playing time.

“His playing time was limited,” Narduzzi said. “He saw those young guys playing a lot and didn't see himself playing again.”

Should Pitt be without Abanikanda and in need of a third back on Saturday, Narduzzi gave a shoutout to Daniel Carter on Thursday as another possibility.

“He’s gotten some reps at fullback and has been impressive,” he said of the sophomore. “He’s just a big tailback and he does a nice job.”