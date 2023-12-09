No one can accuse the Pitt volleyball team of not earning its way to the Final Four.

After losing just one set in wins over Coupon State, USC and Washington State, the Panthers faced very few challenges throughout the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

But their Elite Eight matchup with ACC foe Louisville figured to be a whole other kind of challenge. The Panthers and Cardinals were the top two seeds in their region after splitting their regular-season series, and in what has become a budding rivalry at the top of the sport, Pitt and Louisville met each other in last year’s Final Four.

So it was no surprise that the Cardinals were bound to present the biggest obstacle yet to a third consecutive Final Four for the Panthers. And when Louisville took a 2-0 lead Saturday afternoon, winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-20, Pitt’s prospects of booking a flight to Tampa for the national semifinals looked bleak.

But Dan Fisher’s group was resilient and took control for three consecutive sets to record a reverse sweep and earn a spot in the Final Four.

After convincingly avoiding eliminating with a 25-16 win in the third set and a 25-19 victory in the fourth set, the Panthers came out on fire in the fifth and deciding set, scoring six consecutive points to turn a 1-1 tie into a 7-1 lead that eventually stretched to 14-4 before Louisville chipped away with three straight points.

After a Fisher timeout, Emma Monks recorded a kill with an assist from Rachel Fairbanks, and the Fitzgerald Field House - as well as the adjacent Petersen Events Center - erupted as the Panthers clinched the regional championship.

Torrey Stafford had a game-high 18 kills, followed by Olivia Babcock, who recorded 16. ACC Setter of the Year Rachel Fairbanks recorded a game-high 48 assists, while Babcock led all players with 21.5 points.

Pitt, the No. 1 seed in its region, will face the winner of Nebraska-Arkansas on Dec. 14 in Tampa.