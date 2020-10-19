Panther-lair - Pitt makes no changes in latest two-deep

Pitt makes no changes in latest two-deep
Pitt's newest depth chart doesn't have any updates, as the coaching staff released the same two-deep for the second week in a row.
Here's a look at the players and how they were listed.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Daniel Carter
|
Todd Sibley OR A.J. Davis
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Tre Tipton OR
|
DJ Turner
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack OR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Daniel Moraga
|
Grant Carrigan OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
The offensive two-deep was released without any changes despite a few obvious issues. The first is at quarterback, where Kenny Pickett is still listed as the starter despite missing the Miami game and likely being out for this week's matchup with Notre Dame.
The more glaring issue is at tight end, where Grant Carrigan is listed as a backup despite head coach Pat Narduzzi announcing Monday morning - a few minutes after the two-deep was released - that Carrigan will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
The other area to watch is at running back. Last week, Vincent Davis was listed as the starter but Todd Sibley opened the Miami game on the field. Israel Abanikanda was also listed as the top backup but he did not make the trip to Miami.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
|
DT
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Calijah Kancey
|
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
John Morgan OR
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Brandon Hill
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton