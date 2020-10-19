Panther-lair - Pitt makes no changes in latest two-deep

Here's a look at the players and how they were listed.

Pitt's newest depth chart doesn't have any updates, as the coaching staff released the same two-deep for the second week in a row.

The offensive two-deep was released without any changes despite a few obvious issues. The first is at quarterback, where Kenny Pickett is still listed as the starter despite missing the Miami game and likely being out for this week's matchup with Notre Dame.

The more glaring issue is at tight end, where Grant Carrigan is listed as a backup despite head coach Pat Narduzzi announcing Monday morning - a few minutes after the two-deep was released - that Carrigan will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The other area to watch is at running back. Last week, Vincent Davis was listed as the starter but Todd Sibley opened the Miami game on the field. Israel Abanikanda was also listed as the top backup but he did not make the trip to Miami.