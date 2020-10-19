 Panther-lair - Pitt makes no changes in latest two-deep
Pitt makes no changes in latest two-deep

Chris Peak
Pitt's newest depth chart doesn't have any updates, as the coaching staff released the same two-deep for the second week in a row.

Here's a look at the players and how they were listed.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

Vincent Davis

Israel Abanikanda

Daniel Carter

Todd Sibley OR A.J. Davis

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Tre Tipton OR

DJ Turner

WR

Taysir Mack OR

Jared Wayne

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Daniel Moraga

Grant Carrigan OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson

The offensive two-deep was released without any changes despite a few obvious issues. The first is at quarterback, where Kenny Pickett is still listed as the starter despite missing the Miami game and likely being out for this week's matchup with Notre Dame.

The more glaring issue is at tight end, where Grant Carrigan is listed as a backup despite head coach Pat Narduzzi announcing Monday morning - a few minutes after the two-deep was released - that Carrigan will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The other area to watch is at running back. Last week, Vincent Davis was listed as the starter but Todd Sibley opened the Miami game on the field. Israel Abanikanda was also listed as the top backup but he did not make the trip to Miami.

The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre


DT

Tyler Bentley OR

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Calijah Kancey


DE

Rashad Weaver

John Morgan OR

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Chase Pine

Brandon George


Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Paris Ford

Brandon Hill
The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
