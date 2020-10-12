Panther-lair - Pitt makes minor changes to the depth chart

Pitt makes minor changes to the depth chart
With Pitt's latest two-deep, the coaches further established the order of running backs and shifted some things on defense. Here's a look at the new depth chart that was released on Monday.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Column 5
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Daniel Carter
|
Todd Sibley OR A.J. Davis
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Tre Tipton OR
|
DJ Turner
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack OR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Daniel Moraga
|
Grant Carrigan OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
- While the weekly depth charts are questionable as indicators of who will play and the actual pecking order at each position, this week's two-deep did feature a notable move, as the coaches made a considerable shift at running back.
Senior A.J. Davis was the listed starter to open the season, and he had a litany of "OR" designations behind him, as that word appeared between the names of Todd Sibley, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and Israel Abanikanda.
That changed in Week 3, as the coaches pushed Vincent Davis to the top spot in the running back listing, but they still kept the "OR" designations among the other four backs. A.J. Davis got hurt in that game and has been limited in the two games since, fully ceding the starting job to Vincent Davis.
This week, there was another significant move. Vincent Davis is still the No. 1, but there is only one "OR" and it appears between fourth-year players A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley. The interesting development is that those two are at the bottom of the list. Now, the freshman Abanikanda and the redshirt freshman Carter are Vincent Davis' top two backups.
- The coaches also adjusted the tight end listing. Lucas Krull hasn't appeared on the last few depth charts after he was hurt against Syracuse, but this week junior-college transfer Daniel Moraga moved into the top spot on the depth chart ahead of Grant Carrigan and Kyi Wright.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
|
DT
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Calijah Kancey
|
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
John Morgan OR
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Brandon Hill
- On defense, the coaches made a few small moves on the depth chart to reflect the injury situation. This primarily involved removing redshirt senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp from the two-deep after Camp left the N.C. State game early in the first quarter and did not travel to the Boston College game.
In place of camp, the coaches listed redshirt sophomores Tyler Bentley and David Green as "OR" starters.
- Redshirt junior Cam Bright played just a handful of snaps at Boston College after suffering an injury against N.C. State. He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore SirVocea Dennis, but on this week's two-deep, Bright is still listed as the starter at Money linebacker and Dennis is listed as Phil Campbell's backup at Star linebacker.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton OR
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison OR
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton