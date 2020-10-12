Panther-lair - Pitt makes minor changes to the depth chart

With Pitt's latest two-deep, the coaches further established the order of running backs and shifted some things on defense. Here's a look at the new depth chart that was released on Monday.

- While the weekly depth charts are questionable as indicators of who will play and the actual pecking order at each position, this week's two-deep did feature a notable move, as the coaches made a considerable shift at running back.

Senior A.J. Davis was the listed starter to open the season, and he had a litany of "OR" designations behind him, as that word appeared between the names of Todd Sibley, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and Israel Abanikanda.

That changed in Week 3, as the coaches pushed Vincent Davis to the top spot in the running back listing, but they still kept the "OR" designations among the other four backs. A.J. Davis got hurt in that game and has been limited in the two games since, fully ceding the starting job to Vincent Davis.

This week, there was another significant move. Vincent Davis is still the No. 1, but there is only one "OR" and it appears between fourth-year players A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley. The interesting development is that those two are at the bottom of the list. Now, the freshman Abanikanda and the redshirt freshman Carter are Vincent Davis' top two backups.

- The coaches also adjusted the tight end listing. Lucas Krull hasn't appeared on the last few depth charts after he was hurt against Syracuse, but this week junior-college transfer Daniel Moraga moved into the top spot on the depth chart ahead of Grant Carrigan and Kyi Wright.