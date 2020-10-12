 Panther-lair - Pitt makes minor changes to the depth chart
Pitt makes minor changes to the depth chart

With Pitt's latest two-deep, the coaches further established the order of running backs and shifted some things on defense. Here's a look at the new depth chart that was released on Monday.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Column 5

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

Vincent Davis

Israel Abanikanda

Daniel Carter

Todd Sibley OR A.J. Davis

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Tre Tipton OR

DJ Turner

WR

Taysir Mack OR

Jared Wayne

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Daniel Moraga

Grant Carrigan OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson

- While the weekly depth charts are questionable as indicators of who will play and the actual pecking order at each position, this week's two-deep did feature a notable move, as the coaches made a considerable shift at running back.

Senior A.J. Davis was the listed starter to open the season, and he had a litany of "OR" designations behind him, as that word appeared between the names of Todd Sibley, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and Israel Abanikanda.

That changed in Week 3, as the coaches pushed Vincent Davis to the top spot in the running back listing, but they still kept the "OR" designations among the other four backs. A.J. Davis got hurt in that game and has been limited in the two games since, fully ceding the starting job to Vincent Davis.

This week, there was another significant move. Vincent Davis is still the No. 1, but there is only one "OR" and it appears between fourth-year players A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley. The interesting development is that those two are at the bottom of the list. Now, the freshman Abanikanda and the redshirt freshman Carter are Vincent Davis' top two backups.

- The coaches also adjusted the tight end listing. Lucas Krull hasn't appeared on the last few depth charts after he was hurt against Syracuse, but this week junior-college transfer Daniel Moraga moved into the top spot on the depth chart ahead of Grant Carrigan and Kyi Wright.

The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre


DT

Tyler Bentley OR

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Calijah Kancey


DE

Rashad Weaver

John Morgan OR

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Chase Pine

Brandon George


Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Paris Ford

Brandon Hill

- On defense, the coaches made a few small moves on the depth chart to reflect the injury situation. This primarily involved removing redshirt senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp from the two-deep after Camp left the N.C. State game early in the first quarter and did not travel to the Boston College game.

In place of camp, the coaches listed redshirt sophomores Tyler Bentley and David Green as "OR" starters.

- Redshirt junior Cam Bright played just a handful of snaps at Boston College after suffering an injury against N.C. State. He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore SirVocea Dennis, but on this week's two-deep, Bright is still listed as the starter at Money linebacker and Dennis is listed as Phil Campbell's backup at Star linebacker.

The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton OR

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison OR

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison OR

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
