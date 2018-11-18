Pitt’s four-game winning streak and ACC Coastal championship has earned some national recognition, as the Panthers made their debut in both polls this week.

In the Associated Press poll, Pitt is No. 24; in the Amway Coaches Poll, the Panthers are No. 25.

That’s the first time Pitt has been ranked in both polls since Pat Narduzzi’s first season, when he coached the Panthers to another four-game winning streak that led to multiple poll appearances.

In 2016, Pitt was in the AP poll after following the upset over Clemson with home wins over Duke and Syracuse. The Panthers entered the Pinstripe Bowl against Northwestern ranked No. 22 in the AP but fell out after losing to the Wildcats in Yankee Stadium.

Pitt’s current four-game winning streak, which includes a road upset of then-ranked Virginia three weeks ago and comeback wins over Duke at home and Wake Forest on the road, is the Panthers’ longest stretch of consecutive wins since they won four in a row in 2015.

By beating Wake Forest 34-13 at BB&T Field on Saturday, Pitt clinched the ACC Coastal Division title and a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 1 with a 6-1 conference record. The Panthers will face No. 2 Clemson, who is 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the ACC this season.

Pitt will finish the 2018 regular season on Saturday against Miami (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) for a 3:30 pm kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.