Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 05:59:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt makes a legacy offer

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

One of the top recruits in the Midwest regardless of class has a direct connection to Pitt and, as of Saturday, a scholarship offer to play for the Panthers.Rocco Spindler is a 6’5” 285-pound sopho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}