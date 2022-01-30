Pitt makes a half-dozen for Aliquippa LB Lindsey
Pitt’s third local offer in the 2024 class went out on Saturday, and the newest target in the sophomore class for Pat Narduzzi and company is Aliquippa linebacker Cameron Lindsey. “I was hoping for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news