Pitt maintains close contact with First Love standout
Recruits in the 2022 class continue to establish themselves without being seen in person by college coaches, and 6’4" shooting guard DJ Jackson of First Love Academy is a name that is trending upwa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news