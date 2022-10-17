One of Pitt’s injured veteran offensive linemen won’t return this season, Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday.

Carter Warren, who started Pitt’s first four games at left tackle this season, is out for the season with an injury that will also close the book on his career with the Panthers.

A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Warren redshirted as a true freshman and didn’t play as a redshirt freshman in 2018. But he moved into the starting lineup for all 13 games in 2019 and eight of the nine games he played in 2020. He was an All-ACC second-team selection last year after starting all 14 games for Pitt’s conference-winning 11-3 team.

Warren opted to return as a super senior this season and was voted a team captain by his teammates. He played just 30 snaps against Rhode Island in Week Four and did not play in the last two games.

“I can't thank him enough for all the efforts he's made,” Narduzzi said during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. “It's sad to think that he's played his last ball game, you know, in that Pitt uniform. I don't even want to think about it. He didn't want to think about it.

“That's why he's tried so hard. He's tried to rehab it, tried to get back. It doesn't feel good enough. And we need to get him prepared for his next journey in the NFL. It's only fair for him to be able to do that. So disappointed to hear that.”

With Warren out the last two weeks, Pitt has turned to redshirt sophomore Branson Taylor at left tackle. He started against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech and played 103 snaps total in those two games. Redshirt junior Matt Goncalves also rotated in and played around 25 snaps at left tackle against the Yellow Jackets and Hokies.

Goncalves has started every game this season at right tackle, but the return of super senior Gabe Houy, who missed the first three games and played just 13 snaps in Week Four, allowed Goncalves to flip between left and right tackle.

Going forward, Narduzzi said that Taylor, Goncalves and Houy will continue to work at the two tackle positions, with Goncalves serving as a “swing guy” who can play either spot. He added that freshman Ryan Baer will be the next man up.

“He's one play away,” Narduzzi said of Baer. “We'd like to redshirt him. We think he's going to be really good. He's gong to be a lot better next year than he is this year.

“But Ryan Baer is another guy that, you know, that's getting reps every day with the ones and the twos just to get him prepared. Because you never know when you're going to - you know, you're one snap away from him being a guy that's playing significant football for you.”