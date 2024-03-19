One of Pitt’s veteran defensive ends will miss the 2024 season, Pat Narduzzi announced on Tuesday.

Super-senior end Nate Temple suffered what Narduzzi termed a “lower leg injury” last Friday, and that injury will cost Temple his final year of eligibility.

“It’s part of the game and we feel bad for Nate and his family,” Narduzzi said after Tuesday’s practice. “Nate had a pretty good year last year and was looking to have even a better year this year. So, disappointing there.”

Temple had the most productive season of his career in 2023 when he played in 11 games and started nine. He recorded 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks - all of those stats plus the games played and the starts were career highs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Temple played 356 defensive snaps; he played 100 defensive snaps in the previous three seasons combined. PFF also credited Temple with recording 10 pressures on 164 pass-rush snaps in 2023.

After the conclusion of last season, Temple announced that he was entering the transfer portal, but he changed his mind and decided to return to Pitt, bolstering the experience level of the Panthers’ defensive line.

Temple played the second-most snaps of any defensive end last season, trailing Dayon Hayes by 220 plays. With Temple out of the mix for 2024, Hayes and Bam Brima (325 snaps last season) are Pitt’s most experienced defensive ends entering the season.

The only other returning defensive end who saw the field last year was redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott; he played 109 snaps. The Panthers also added Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack (324 snaps in 2023) and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe (11 snaps in 2023).

Second-year players Antonio Camon and Maverick Gracio are available this season after redshirting last year, while 2024 end recruits Sincere Edwards and Zach Crothers enrolled at Pitt in January.