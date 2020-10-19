Panther-lair - Pitt loses two for the season

Pitt reserves Grant Carrigan and Nate Temple will not play for the rest of 2020, head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday.

Carrigan, a Pine-Richland grad who signed with Pitt in the class of 2017 as a tight end, moved to the offensive line this spring but then shifted back to tight end when the Panthers opened the season with Lucas Krull nursing an injury.

Krull played the second game of the season but has not been in uniform since; Carrigan has seen an increase in snaps as a result, logging at least a dozen plays in each of the games against Syracuse, Louisville, N.C. State and Boston College. But he did not make the trip to Miami.

Temple was a two-star defensive end prospect in the class of 2019 who flipped to Pitt from Middle Tennessee State in the fall of 2018. He did not play as a freshman last season, but he made his debut in the 2020 opener against Austin Peay. He played 13 snaps at defensive end in that game and recorded two tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

Since then, he has worked exclusively on the Panthers' kick return unit, logging 18 snaps over the last four games.



Temple's absence doesn't significantly impact Pitt's depth at defensive end, but Carrigan saw enough snaps to create a void. At Miami, tight end Daniel Moraga played 32 snaps, which has more or less been his regular workload since Krull was injured. Kyi Wright, who also dealt with injury issues this season, played seven snaps for his first game action since the win over Syracuse and the coaches also used several "jumbo" tight ends - offensive linemen set up outside the tackles.

That meant five snaps for Carson Van Lynn and four for Blake Zubovic, with Zubovic switching from his regular No. 68 jersey to No. 84 for the game.