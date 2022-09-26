Pitt will be missing two players from the depth chart for the rest of the season, Pat Narduzzi said Monday.

Redshirt junior defensive end Nate Temple and junior cornerback Rashad Battle both suffered season-ending injuries, Narduzzi announced. Temple suffered his injury in Pitt’s win at Western Michigan two weeks ago, while Battle traveled for that game but did not play in Kalamazoo or in the Panthers’ win over Rhode Island at Acrisure Stadium this past weekend.

Both Temple and Battle were depth pieces who saw playing time for Pitt’s defense this season. Temple played in three games, opening the season as the No. 5 defensive end and moving up to No. 4 with an injury to Deslin Alexandre and No. 3 when Dayon Hayes got hurt. Temple recorded one tackle in his three games played.

Battle served as the No. 4 cornerback but also played a key role as the extra defensive back in Pitt’s third-down defensive package. He played 71 snaps in the first two games and recorded six tackles, five of which were solo. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 10 times and allowed six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

With Temple and Battle both out on Saturday, Pitt had to dig into its depth. Temple’s absence combined with the absences of Alexandre, Hayes and Habakkuk Baldonado, leaving Pitt with John Morgan, Bam Brima, Chris Maloney and Nahki Johnson as the top four ends against Rhode Island.

And with Battle out, redshirt freshman Javon McIntyre saw the most playing time of his career filling in with the third-down defense. McIntyre played 25 snaps between that role and as the backup boundary safety. He has recorded six tackles this season.

Pitt (3-1) will host Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1) at Acrisure Stadium for an 8 pm kickoff this Saturday night.