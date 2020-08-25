Panther-lair - Pitt loses senior CB Mathis for the season

Pitt’s defense has taken another hit as senior cornerback Damarri Mathis will miss the 2020 season due to injury, multiple sources have told Panther-Lair.com.

Mathis, a native of Lakeland (Fla.) appeared in 36 games and made 12 starts over the last two seasons. That includes 10 starts last season, and he was projected to be a starter for the Panthers in 2020. In 2019, Mathis recorded two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, tying for second on the team in the latter category.

His absence leaves a hole at cornerback, where Pitt was looking to replace three-year starter Dane Jackson. Last season, Mathis and Jason Pinnock split starts opposite Jackson, but with Jackson gone to the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, Mathis and Pinnock were expected to be the starters at cornerback as seniors.

Now the Pitt staff will have to find an underclassman - or two - to start opposite Pinnock. Redshirt sophomore Marquis Williams was projected to be the No. 3 corner behind Pinnock and Mathis, and he would figure to be the top candidate to step into the starting lineup.

Last week, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi also praised the training camp play of sophomore A.J. Woods, who played in 10 games on special teams as a true freshman last season.

“Williams and A.J. Woods are playing at a high level right now,” Narduzzi said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence putting those guys in.”

Narduzzi has also praised current freshmen Jahvante Royal and Rashad Battle. Both were four-star prospects in Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class, and while Royal was listed as a safety and Battle was listed as a cornerback, they could play either defensive back position and have been working at corner since they got to Pitt.

Mathis’ injury is the second blow to Pitt’s defense this offseason after that unit entered the year with high expectations. Earlier this month, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman announced that he would be opting out of the 2020 season. Without Twyman and Mathis, the Panthers’ list of returning starters on defense is down to roughly five, although several players not technically counted as returning starters do have starting experience.

While Mathis is in his final year of eligibility this year, the NCAA’s decision to not count 2020 toward any fall student-athletes’ eligibility could allow him to return in 2021, if he is so inclined.