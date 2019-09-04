On Wednesday afternoon, the Pitt program announced that junior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn ACL. Camp started the season opener against Virginia and contributed a half sack and two quarterback hurries before exiting the game with an injury.

"We are really heartbroken for Keyshon," Narduzzi said in a release. "He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won't let this adversity sidetrack him."

This is the second straight season Camp has endured a season-ending injury. He appeared in seven games and started three a year ago before injuring his shoulder at the Notre Dame game on October 13th.

Camp, a redshirt junior, has appeared in 18 games in his career and started 12 of those contests. He has registered 34 tackles and four tackles-for-loss in his career.

Coming out of high school, Camp was regarded as a three-star recruit from Lakeland (Fla) and held 20 scholarship offers. He committed to Pitt late in the process on February 3rd just before signing day.

He showed some promise in the season opener, and his loss will be felt this season. Pitt has some experience at the defensive tackle position with senior Amir Watts and sophomore Jaylen Twyman. Pitt also used a trio of redshirt freshmen on Saturday against Virginia: Devin Danielson, Tyler Bentley, and David Green. All three players should expect to see more reps in light of this injury.

Camp is now the second Panthers' defensive linemen to sustain a season-ending injury as he joins junior defensive end Rashad Weaver. Camp took a redshirt already, so he is not eligible to use a medical redshirt this season. He will be back next season for his senior year, and would need a waiver in order to receive a sixth year beyond that.