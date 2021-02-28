Panther-lair - Pitt loses by three in first game after transfers

In Pitt’s first game without Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney, the Panthers struggled, found their rhythm and gave N.C. State a battle on the Wolfpack’s home court.

But as has been the case for the bulk of the ACC schedule this season, Pitt couldn’t overcome its tough stretches and the Panthers lost to N.C. State 65-62.

The loss was Pitt’s eighth in the last nine games, dropping the Panthers’ record to 9-10 overall and 5-9 in the conference, and it came a few days after the team had to endure monumental transfers in back-to-back days this past week. In losing Johnson and Toney, Pitt found itself staring down the final three regular-season games missing two starters who were two of the team’s three leading scorers.

To replace Johnson at point guard, Pitt coach Jeff Capel started Femi Odukale. Making his third start of the season, the freshman scored a career-high 18 points while playing a career-high 38 minutes. He also had five rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.

At the small forward spot vacated by Toney, Capel opted to roll with a three-guard lineup, starting senior Nike Sibande. That was Sibande’s fifth start on the season and the third consecutive game he has started. He scored nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and played a season-high 38 minutes.

The rest of the starting lineup - shooting guard Ithiel Horton, power forward Justin Champagne and center Abdoul Karim Coulibaly - remained the same as it has been all season, but Capel’s next task was to figure out the depth. Instead of Odukale and Sibande coming off the bench, freshman William Jeffress got extended playing time (19 minutes), while Gerald Drumgoole and Onyebuchi Ezeakudo provided a few minutes each on the perimeter.

Interestingly, the biggest minutes adjustment came at the center position, where Coulibaly dealt with foul trouble and senior Terrell Brown ended up logging a season-high in minutes with 33.

Brown made the most of those minutes, producing a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He was one of two Pitt players to score a double-double on Sunday, as Champagnie recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Ultimately, though, Pitt’s loss to N.C. State on Sunday had more familiar storylines. The Panthers made just seven field goals on the first half on 30 attempts, hit 1-of-5 from three and missed four of their 10 free throw attempts.

As has been the case on more than a few occasions this season, Pitt turned it around in the second half. The Panthers were aggressive and focused more on driving and getting into the paint, and the result was nearly a 50% shooting rate. They also continued to play tough defense against N.C. State to keep the game close, but a 10-point halftime deficit and a 13-of-20 mark from the free throw line in the second half proved to be too much to overcome.

Pitt now has a quick turnaround before hosting Wake Forest on Tuesday night for the final home game of the season.