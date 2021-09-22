Pitt looks west with 2023 RB offer
Pitt got in the mix for a 2023 running back from California last week. Kamron Randell-Taylor added an offer from the Panthers last week, to go along with ones Arizona, Florida State, Maryland, Neva...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news