Panther-lair - Pitt looks to regain focus after back to back losses

The Pitt basketball program was flying high at this time last week. The Panthers were coming off an impressive 79-73 win over Duke on national TV. The team was being talked about for the NCAA Tournament, Justin Champagnie was grabbing national headlines, and the overall feel around the program was different than it had been at any time in recent memory.

Things changed quickly.

Pitt suffered a 76-75 loss last Saturday to Wake Forest, and followed that up with a 75-65 setback to North Carolina on Tuesday. The momentum surrounding the program is all but gone, and now the team must find a way to regain it, and that all starts at practice.

Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney talked about how last Thursday’s practice was subpar. That was a red flag heading into the Wake Forest game, and it ultimately proved to be costly. That lack of focus was not the case when Jeff Capel addressed the media this Thursday.

“I thought we did today,” Capel responded when asked if his team practiced with an edge.

Pitt sophomore guard Ithel Horton agreed with that assessment. He felt a competitive nature around the team, and that started with changing a few things around at practice from a personnel standpoint.

“I think what actually helped was coach switching the teams up,” Horton said following Thursday’s practice. “Like me today, I was going up against Nike and ‘Diese a couple of times. Just mixing up the teams and keeping things fresh. Sometimes you lose your edge when the first team is always going against the second team.”

The Pitt basketball team has had big wins in the prior two seasons, but once a losing streak got started, the team unraveled down the stretch. Pitt is trying to avoid that type of downward spiral and it starts on Saturday when Pitt hosts a 5-9 Notre Dame team at the Petersen Events Center.

Capel is hoping that his team starts to take ownership when it comes to motivating one another. He is looking for his team leaders like Johnson, Toney, and Justin Champagnie to step up and be that voice in the locker room and the court to their teammates.

“The really good teams have guys in that locker room that understand the importance of winning and the importance of things going into winning,” Capel said. “We are a program that’s learning to do that. We didn’t handle last week well, and that’s no disrespect to any opponent. We didn’t handle a little bit of success well. Hopefully we handle it better this week.”

Horton was around last year’s team, though he could not play due to NCAA transfer rules. The Panthers suffered a costly seven game losing streak down the stretch of last season to end any postseason hopes. Horton believes this team is better equipped to handle the adversity of a loss, and respond to it in a positive manner.

“I think the major difference this year is that guys are more bought in and guys have more faith and believe in what we do and what we do everyday,” he said. “So I think that it’s easier for us to come together this year vice a versa last year where we just had a collection of guys.”

Pitt begins a tough stretch of games in the days ahead. The Panthers host Notre Dame on Saturday, then follow that up with three straight games against ranked opponents. Pitt will host Virginia Tech and Florida State, before a road game with Louisville in the next two weeks.

Horton is seeing those team leaders rise up this week to keep the team locked-in on the task at hand.

“I mean we have our usual guys like Justin, X, and ‘Diese, guys that really stand up in the locker room and tell us to come together and refocus because we got a long season,” said Horton.